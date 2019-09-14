Listening session with hospital CEO

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital President/ CEO Art Blank will meet with community members to discuss issues surrounding senior health care on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 5- 6 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

In this moderated session, attendees will have the opportunity to share their thoughts, questions and concerns around senior health care, retirement and rehabilitative care, aging in place, short-term and long-term care.

“With the continued growth of the retirement population in Maine and the recent closure of our local long-term care facility, we want to hear from our community about how we can best work together to address the needs of our aging population,” said Blank.

Contact 801-5046 or 288-4245.