Lion’s Club has eye on student vision

BAR HARBOR — The MDI Lion’s Club has purchased a Welch Allyn vision screener and accessories for use in the Mount Desert Island Regional School System’s schools.

MDIRSS school nurses regularly screen students for vision issues, as mandated by state law. A Pediavision screener bought by the club seven years ago was used to screen students’ vision thousands of time, but the updated “spot” screener in the new system includes a tool to identify strabismus, “lazy eye,” more accurately.

The Spot Vision Screener is a handheld, portable device designed to help users quickly and easily detect vision issues in patients from 6 months of age through adult.

The screener’s design screens both eyes at once from 3 feet away, which is less intimidating for children. It requires no response from the student, making it ideal for screening young kids and special needs children, such as those with autism.

It delivers results on a touch-screen interface. Results are wirelessly transferred to a laptop computer, and a report can be printed out for referrals, records and parents.

The device screens for major vision issues, including hyperopia (farsightedness), myopia (nearsightedness), astigmatism, “lazy eye” and other issues.

The older Pediavision device is still in good working condition and will be donated to another school system in Maine to aid in their vision screenings.