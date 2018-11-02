Lights on, nobody home

MOUNT DESERT — The property manager of a Northeast Harbor restaurant, working on winterizing the building, returned after leaving for a few minutes to find police at the restaurant. The officers were concerned that the door was open, lights were on and music was playing, according to reports, since the business was closed for the season.

On Oct. 23, a collision with a deer on Sound Drive caused front end damage to a 2016 Hyundai Sonata operated by Ashley Joyce, 67, of Northeast Harbor.

Police arrested Kayla Conley, 23, of Seal Harbor at her residence on Saturday, on three active warrants for reported violations of bail. Conley was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Alan Kelly, 70, of Kittery was waiting to turn at the intersection of Routes 198 and 233 Saturday when his 2010 Volvo 70 was reportedly struck from behind by a 2016 Subaru Forester operated by Wanda Fernald, 61, of Mount Desert. There was minor damage to both vehicles, and no injuries reported.

High winds knocked tree limbs into the road in several places in Northeast Harbor and Mount Desert. Police removed some of the smaller limbs and set up traffic cones around larger pieces until MDOT could remove them.

Bar Harbor

A man was warned for trespassing in a hotel in the area of Highbrook Road on Oct. 22.

Dustin Tierney, 38, of Mount Desert was driving west on Indian Point Road in his 2018 Toyota Tacoma Oct. 22 when the truck reportedly struck a deer in the roadway. The deer ran away. There was minor damage to the Tacoma.

A deer was reportedly hit by an unidentified vehicle on Sand Point Road Oct. 24. The deer was dead when police arrived, and they arranged for its removal.

Wesley Hamor, 37, of Town Hill was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension Oct. 25 following a traffic stop for expired registration on his vehicle.

Police responded to a complaint of a vehicle without taillights heading toward Bar Harbor on Route 3 the evening of Oct. 25. Police located the vehicle, stopped it on Mount Desert Street and helped the driver switch the vehicle’s lights to “auto” mode.

A 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by Sean Sullivan, 44, of Bar Harbor reportedly struck a deer Friday morning on Main Street near The Jackson Laboratory. The deer was killed; there was no damage to the Jeep.

A 2012 Cooper Mini driven by Katherine Wasserman, 62, of Bar Harbor was damaged Saturday when it struck a deer on Eagle Lake Road near Duck Brook Road.

Police removed a dead deer that was wedged in a metal fence on West Street Saturday.

A car was towed out of a ditch Sunday after it reportedly drove off the road in inclement weather. Operator Joshua Cook, 21, of Valrico, Fla., was uninjured, and the Toyota Corolla sustained minor front-end damage.

Southwest Harbor

Wind was the culprit when a burglar alarm sounded at a Fernald Point Road residence at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 24. When an officer investigated the alarm, he reported that a window had blown open.

A local caretaker reported a suspicious person at a local residence around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 24.

Andrew Kuti-Hellmer, 30, of Southwest Harbor was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence around 8 p.m. on Oct. 24. Police stopped his vehicle on Bass Harbor Road because of speed and a broken tail light, according to reports.

Police responded to two attended deaths this week. Both people are reported to have died in their sleep.

When a local business owner called about a vehicle parked at his place around noon on Friday, police advised him to have the vehicle towed at the owner’s expense.

Malachi Beauchamp, 20, no town given, was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension (Class E) Friday evening, following a traffic stop for a vehicle defect.

Shawn Scott, 43, of Southwest Harbor was summonsed on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs. Around 9 p.m. on Friday, police received a report of a vehicle off the road on North Main Street. The 2006 Chrysler 300 that Scott was driving reportedly collided with a park sign, cedar tree and a utility pole, north of the Echo Lake Beach entrance. Scott told police he was trying to avoid a deer. He was brought to the Bar Harbor Police Station for evaluation after police arrived at the accident.

A tree that was about to fall on Seawall Road was reported around 5 p.m. on Saturday. When an officer arrived, the tree had fallen across the road, which closed it to traffic. The tree was cleared and the road reopened.

Winds and rain that downed trees also may have caused a small sailboat to sink in the bay. Around 10 a.m. on Sunday, a local man came to the police station to report the sunken sail boat. No one was aboard. The Coast Guard and the harbormaster were notified.

Police received a report of people hollering around Seal Cove Shops around 2 a.m. on Monday. No one was found when police checked the area.

Men working in the bank building on Main Street accidently set off an alarm on Monday.

A fire alarm going off at a local business was reported around 7 a.m. on Monday. When police realized it was a sprinkler alarm, they called in the fire department.

Trenton

A deer reportedly caused over $2,000 in damage to a 2006 GMC truck driven by Adam Norwood, 28, no town given, in the early morning hours of Oct. 21. Norwood was driving on Oak Point Road when the deer reportedly ran into the road. He was unable to stop the truck, according to reports. Norwood was not injured in the crash, but his truck was towed.

David Jordan’s 2018 Chevrolet Silverado stood up to a deer just fine around 8 p.m. on Oct. 25. Jordan, 61, of Waltham, was driving on Oak Point Road when a deer jumped in front of his truck. He wasn’t able to stop without hitting the deer, but there was no observable damage to his truck, according to the report.

Acadia National Park

Frank Dyer, no age or town given, was cited on a charge of failing to report an accident Oct. 18 following a motor vehicle collision around 3 a.m. Oct. 18 on Lower Mountain Road. He was also warned for unsafe operations and alleged operating under the influence.

Following a traffic stop for speed on West Street Extension Oct. 19, Ella Reilich Godino, 20 of Steuben was cited on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A 28-year-old woman reportedly lost control of her rented motorized electric bicycle Oct. 28 on the Park Loop Road near the Bubble Pond bus stop. Bicycle and rider ended up in a ditch, according to reports. No injuries were reported. Rangers gave the woman a ride back to the rental shop.

A 57-year-old woman had a small cut on her forehead after she reportedly tripped and fell at Jordan Pond House Oct. 22.

A 73-year-old woman fell on the stairs at Thunder Hole Oct. 23, according to reports, and had a cut just below her knee.

Cadillac Summit Road was closed the morning of Oct. 24 due to early snow.