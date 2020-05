BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island area residents who happened to be outdoors between 8-9 p.m. Saturday saw an unusual sight on the clear night: a long, straight line of satellites slowly transiting the sky. The string passed overhead twice, a few minutes apart.

According to the National Weather Service, the 60 satellites are the newest batch of Starlink 6 satellites launched April 22 by the SpaceX company. Visit findstarlink.com.