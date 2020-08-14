Lighting the way to hope and remembrance

BAR HARBOR – The YWCA Mount Desert Island hosted the 19th Annual Carol Dyer Memorial Luminaria Evening on Saturday. The annual event, held on the Village Green, honors cancer survivors and those who have lost their battle with cancer. It was started by the friends of Carol Dyer, a children’s librarian for the Jesup Memorial Library who passed away from a brain tumor in 2001. More than 240 luminarias were lit in honor of friends and loved ones. Proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County.

The names of the honorees appear below.

Jane Allen

Becky Bergstrom

Mary Berlanbach

Phyllis Bird

Anne Marie Wise Booth

Mary Boucher

Wayne Bragg

Barbara Brewer

Beth Brignull

Peter Bryant

Marguerite Bryant

Donald Bryant

Bob Buck

Russell Burns

Maureen Buskard

George Buttimer

James Campbell

Terry Carlisle

Sally Chamberlain

Dr. Arthur Champlin

Leigh Chegwin

Danny Clark

Doris Cloutier

Dan Collins

Donald J Cullinane

Ruth Curtis

Larry Cusack

Ann Diamond

Gail Disney

Joy Donahue

Carol Doucette

Mac Dow

Betsy Drake

Carol Dyer

Florence Eagan

Lisa Farley

Tammy Ferraiolo

Sarah Flynn

Earl Fochtman

Marie Fredericksen

Susan Ellen Gallagher

Bonnie Gallagher

William J Gallagher

William F Gallagher

Karen Girvan

Mim & Roli Glaude

Luere (Hodgkins) Glover

Grafton A. Googins

Joe Goubeaux

Merle Grass

Natalie Gray

Raymond Gray

Craig Greene

Vernon Greene, Sr

Jamie Hagedorn

Frank & Pat Hague

Everett Hall

Marjorie Hamor

Mary Hanke

Ann Harriman

Marjorie Harrison

Mim Helfrich

David Hessler

Joyce Hessler

Sheila Hessler

Agnes Hoey

Barbara Hohler

Carolyn Hougan

Valerie Howard

Benton Hubbard

Debra Innes

Martha Jacoby

Nathan Jaffrey

Rita Johnston

Mary Jones

Tom Jordan

Rob Jordan

Rita Kane

Maureen Kane

Ben Kilcollins

Jack Kmita

Jack Knaver

Brianna Koncinsky

Bill Kotansky

Luke Krebs

James Krieg

Joanna Kush

Marti Kush

Richard LaHaye

Wes Landon

Cissy Leonardi

Russell Libby

Deanie Linscott

Tim Littlefield

Anna Logee

Bud Long

Janice Loveland

Catherine Ring Lyons

Marti Lyttle

Emily Mabee

Thomas Madden

Rachel Magoon

Davey Maker

Jessica Marquis

W. John Martel

Lynnabeth Olwin Mays

Lewis Victor Mays

Andy Mays

Emma McAuliffe

Andrea McAuliffe

Cassandra McCann

Lynne McGinn

Dorothy McGreevey

Neil McKay

Benni McMullen

Evelyn McPhee

Michael McPhee

Priscille Michaud

Arnold Migliaccio

Andrew Miller

Peter Miller

Shirley Moulton

Deborah Nale

Ruth Nealings

Maureen Neilly

Emma Dyer Nelson

Bob Noonan

Judie Noonan

Kristina O’Neill

Avi Pariser

Mary Parker

Beth Parker

Ruth Samuel Pawul

Chris Popper

Mary Poulin

Charles Pugh

Rita Qualey

Walter Raleigh

Mae Raleigh

Earle Ramsdell

Persis “Pop” Ray

Sandi Read

Winona Reed

Patricia Ring

Red Robarts

Trudy Roberts

Janice Roebuck

David Ropp

Orvis Ryan

Rosa May W. Samuel

Pam Saunders

Patty Higgins Schmaedig

Irma Schmitz

Molly Schwartz

Harold Searchfield

Irene Shanahan

Roberta Shaw

Nancy Simpson

Susan Slavet

Teresa Smith

Kenneth Smith

Sharon Smith

Stacey Smith

Debbie Snow

Kathy Solley

Joan Southey

John Stewart

Sara Myrick Stoltz

Chris Storer

Jean Storer

Jeanette Stout

Helen Ann Casey Strout

James Sullivan

Nancy Sweeney

Leyla Tezcan

Patricia Thomas

Gwyneth Thomas

Rebecca Higgins Thomas

Barbara Trevett

Patricia Vaillancourt

Vicky Vendrell

Kathy Venezia

Alma Walsh

Kimberly Walsh

Ginger Walsh

Patti Wharton

Dorothy Wheatland

Steve – Dad White

Steve – My Husband White

Cookie Willems

Peggy Williamson

Melba Wilson

Vernice Towne

Evan

Gone too soon. Forever in my heart!

Ooma Love, Nicholas

Ooma Love, Mac

Ooma Love, Sas

Mom Love, Nanette Jane

Aunt Liz

Hum

Canjin “Wil”

Minnie & Joe

Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County

Mitzi Dowden

DeKarlo Dowden

Vernita Cross