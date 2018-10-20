Lighthouse webcam

SWAN’S ISLAND — Three new webcams have been installed in the lighthouse tower at Burnt Coat Harbor Light Station, providing near real-time scenic views around the entrance to Burnt Coat Harbor.

The webcams show views into the harbor, across the entrance to the harbor through the Western Way, and south southwest towards Heron Island. The webcams are accessible via a link at www.burntcoatharborlight.com, a website maintained by Friends of the Swan’s Island Lighthouse (FOSIL).

“The webcams will provide views of the harbor entrance and its environs year round, to anyone with an interest in Swan’s Island and an active internet connection,” a statement from the group said.

“The webcams will allow mariners from Swan’s Island’s substantial fishing fleet to review wave and wind conditions outside the harbor without actually venturing beyond the harbor entrance. They will allow visitors to the light station who are not able to climb the light tower to enjoy the views from the top of the tower.”

The webcam installation has been approved by the US Coast Guard and the Maine State Historic Preservation Office. It has been configured to minimize any changes to the appearance of the light tower. All components are weatherproof and attached inside the structure using magnets or other easily removed attachments.

The Burnt Coat Harbor Light Station is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the keeper’s house restoration has been recognized by the American Lighthouse Foundation for preservation excellence.