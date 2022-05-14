Lichtenstein given volunteerism award

MOUNT DESERT — Phil Lichtenstein, chair of the town’s Sustainability Committee and co-chair of the Warrant Committee, is this year’s recipient of Mount Desert’s Spirit of America Award in recognition of his years of volunteer service to the town.

Since 1991, the Spirit of America Foundation has promoted and coordinated the award program to honor volunteerism in Maine. The award is now given each year to volunteers in more than 100 cities and towns.

In presenting the Spirit of America Award to Lichtenstein at town meeting last week, Mount Desert Select Board Chair John Macauley said award recipients “display incredible volunteer spirit and community spirit.”

Macauley’s announcement of Lichtenstein as this year’s Mount Desert award recipient was met with enthusiastic and sustained applause, whoops and whistles from those in attendance.

Lichtenstein, a graduate of College of the Atlantic, is manager at Eden Yacht Maintenance.