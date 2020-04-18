Library seeks input

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library is looking for input to help shape the future of its expanded space for youth.

The new wing will feature a larger children’s area, including a windowed storytime space. For the first time, there will be a space for teens, who tend to meet and study in the basement or the Reading Room. These spaces do not have adequate electrical outlets and are unable to meet modern educational and interactive uses. To improve the Jesup’s ability to serve the community, library users are being asked to share their needs and experiences using the current library space.

Kids, teens, parents, caregivers and community members from all over the Island can fill out a survey at jesuplibrary.org/survey. The survey will remain open until April 24. The library is especially interested in hearing from kids and teens themselves about how they think their future library should be.

A facilitated planning session via video conferencing will be held Monday, May 18. Details for participating will be published in early May. If you have questions email [email protected] Anyone without access to technology can call Eveland at 207-610-2355 so accommodations can be made to gather input.