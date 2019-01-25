Library open

TREMONT — Bass Harbor Memorial Library is now open in its temporary location in Pacific Hall at 737 Tremont Road.

A selection of adult and children’s materials will be available to borrow. Computers, wifi and printing services will also be available at the temporary location.

A variety of activities, including children’s story time, are scheduled at the new location while the library in Bernard is undergoing an expansion.

Hours of operation are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit bassharborlibrary.com.