Library needs more money

TREMONT – Electrical updates, additional funds for a window bench and an upgraded fire alarm system were changes to the Bass Harbor Memorial Library’s contract with Maine Highlands Contractors worth $21,000 that selectmen approved on Monday.

“The electrician expressed concern about whether we were going to have enough bright light,” Mike Hays, who is the treasurer of the library’s board of trustees, explained during the online selectmen meeting. “We wanted to make sure if we had any heating problems we would have supplemental heat.”

Since signing a new contract with Maine Highlands Contractors in January, the building project has remained on schedule, according to Hays. In order to award the contract to the Etna-based contractor for the proposed amount of $166,757, library trustees asked selectmen to approve using $40,000 from the operating budget to cover it. Selectmen approved the use of funds with the caveat that more would be raised by the board of trustees to replace it.

“We entered into another round of fundraising,” said Hays during the meeting, adding that just over $60,000 had already been raised.

Because the library is a town-owned property, selectmen are required to approve all expenditures. Since construction began for the 770-square foot expansion on the building in Bernard, the library has been housed in a temporary location at 737 Tremont Road. That building, known as Pacific Hall, has been offered to the town by owner, Morgan Churchman, free of charge.

At this time, due to precautions regarding the potential spread of the coronavirus, the library is closed to the public.

If progress is made on the project as anticipated, library officials expect to be able to open the doors at the beginning of the summer.

“Middle of June I’m guessing we’ll be there,” Hays told selectmen.