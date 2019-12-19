Library donations

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library’s holiday tree decoration will be held during the month of December. Participants can stop by the library and take a chance on the Christmas raffle, which features book bundles and more.

“New this year, donate to the library and put your name on our Christmas tree,” a statement from the library said. “Make a donation in your name or you can give a donation in someone else’s name as a holiday present. You will receive a holiday card to give as a gift and you can write your name on an ornament to add to the library’s tree.”

Contact 288-4245.