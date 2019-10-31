Library bookcases coming from prison

TREMONT — After shopping around for builders to make bookcases for the Bass Harbor Memorial Library’s new addition, trustees are going with the state prison.

“We had allocated $33,000 for case work,” library trustee Mike Hays told the Board of Selectmen during the Oct. 21 meeting, which included circulation desks, computer desks and bookshelves.

“The state will do exactly what we want — height, width, depth, type of wood,” said Hays. “The fact that they were the lowest was a thrill.”

Selectmen unanimously awarded the bid for construction of bookcases to Maine State Prison Industries in the amount of $10,500.

In their process of choosing a builder, Hays told selectmen that three builders they had asked said they were too busy. A few other options explored were too expensive.

Then, someone suggested the Maine State Prison Industries, which had built shelves for the Somesville Library.

“They couldn’t be happier,” said Hays about that library’s staff, “literally could not be happier.”

In a capital campaign, library trustees raised $470,000 to be used for a renovation to the original building and a 770-square-foot expansion. Bookshelves built by the state prison will go inside both areas of the library. Because the library is a town-owned property, selectmen are required to approve all expenditures, as well as contracts and amendments to them.