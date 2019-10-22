Libraries host Halloween, Day of the Dead celebrations

TREMONT — The Bass Harbor and Southwest Harbor libraries have a full slate of activities planned in the coming week to celebrate Halloween and the Day of the Dead.

The Southwest Harbor Public Library will host pumpkin carving for kids at the American Legion Hall on Friday, Oct. 25 from 1-5 p.m. Pumpkins will be provided while supplies last, and local musicians will perform in the afternoon.

At 6: 30 p.m., back at the library, Brittany Parker will perform “Glitch Witch,” a magical mystery musical. After the show, jack-o-lanterns will be displayed on the library’s stone wall with hot cider, popcorn, and more music.

The Bass Harbor Memorial Library will host events to celebrate the Day of the Dead at Pacific Hall on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 28 and 29.

On Monday at 3:30 p.m., library staff will give a presentation about the holiday. Participants will make crafts, decorate cookies and sugar skulls and learn how to decorate a traditional ofrenda in honor of loved ones.

The following evening, Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 6-8:30 p.m., a celebration is planned at Pacific Hall with traditional foods and music. At 7 p.m. there will be a screening of the movie “Coco.”

“Everyone is welcome to make an addition to our community ofrenda, photographs, written stories, favorite foods or items, that are important to those who have passed away,” organizers said. Contact 244-3787.

On Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31, the Southwest Harbor Public Library will have an array of books available for children of all ages who come trick-or-treating from 5-7 p.m. Contact 244-7065.