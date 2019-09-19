Legislators to address Dems

ELLSWORTH — The September meeting of the Hancock County Democratic Committee is set for Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Moore Community Center. Democratic legislators from Hancock County are the featured guests.

Sen. Louis Luchini and Reps. Nicole Grohoski, Sarah Pebworth and Brian Hubbell will talk about the recently concluded legislative sessions and upcoming 2020 session.

Rep. Genevieve McDonald, D-Stonington is unable to attend.

The topics will include the changes in Augusta from the era of Paul LePage, the accomplishments of the 2019 legislative sessions, the achievements the Hancock County delegation and the expectations for the 2020 legislative session. Audience members will be invited to pose questions as well.

Contact chair@hancockdems.org.