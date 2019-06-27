Legion honors Vietnam vets

BAR HARBOR — “We are not a perfect nation, but one of our greatest strengths is that we recognize our mistakes and take measures to correct them,” said retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmie Spencer.

He was speaking at a ceremony held Saturday at the American Legion George Edwin Kirk Post 25 to recognize Vietnam-era veterans, many of whom returned from service overseas in the 60s and 70s to indifference, scorn or contempt from their fellow citizens.

The ceremony was part of an ongoing special commemoration by the U.S. Department of Defense of the 50th anniversary of the war.

The Vietnam memorial in Washington, D.C., he said, is different from most other war memorials. Usually, a viewer needs to stand at a distance to appreciate the whole of a large memorial.

But the Vietnam memorial wall is “best realized when you’re standing close,” he said. “Close enough to touch it, close enough to see your reflection in that black granite.” Close enough to read the names, each of which “represents a young person who answered the call.”

Spencer personally thanked each of the dozens of Vietnam-era vets at the event “on behalf of a grateful nation.” Each received a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin from him and a certificate from Post 25 Commander Barbara MacPike.

Mount Desert Island residents recognized included Beth Macul of American Legion Post 103 in Northeast Harbor, who served in the navy between 1967 and 170; John Walls, Post 25’s sergeant-at-arms, who served as a tech sergeant in the air force from 1953 to 1976. Among the Post 25 members who were deployed to Vietnam were Richard Hamor, who served in Bein Hoa, and Stephen Mitchell, who served in Vung Tau.

Post 25 Adjutant Paul Blackstone, Chaplain Domenico Marchesani and Christine Harding of the Women’s Auxiliary also addressed the gathering.