Learn about the geology of MDI

BAR HARBOR — Geologists Duane and Ruth Braun will be at Birch Bay Village on Friday, Jan. 24 at noon for a discussion on the geological makeup of Mount Desert Island.

“Have you ever wondered about the geologic origin of Mount Desert Island? How was it put together? What effect did the glaciers have on the current landscape? The Brauns will take us on a geologic history tour beginning around a billion years ago when MDI was attached to the super continent, Gondwana,” according to event organizers.

MDI formed around 420 million years ago as alternating intrusions of pink granite and gray gabbro magma fed a huge volcanic caldera the size of MDI. Two miles of rock have been eroded since then to form the present landscape. Over the last 2.5 million years, glaciers have repeatedly covered the island with up to 5,000 feet of ice. When the glaciers retreated, they left behind many different deposits and landforms helping to create a beautiful and striking landscape.

At the end of the talk, copies of the couple’s book, “Guidebook to the Geology of Mount Desert Island and Acadia National Park,” will be available for sale with all proceeds benefiting the Maine Granite Industry Museum.

Ruth Braun has a Master’s of Science degree from Johns Hopkins University. She has taught science, math and geology courses at a variety of high schools and universities. Duane Braun earned his doctorate from Johns Hopkins University. He was the geosciences professor at Bloomsbury University and has mapped the glacial deposits of a 9,000-square-mile area of northeastern Pennsylvania for the Pennsylvania Geology Survey.

The lecture is open to the public, and a hot buffet lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. for $12. Reservations are required for the lunch and lecture and the deadline is noon on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Contact 288-9500.