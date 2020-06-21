Leadership training offered to teenagers 

MOUNT DESERT—Despite making the choice to suspend summer camp programs this year, Camp Beech Cliff, with the support of Healthy Acadia, is offering a free one-week virtual certificate training program for teenagers in Hancock and Washington counties. Focused on youth leadership and development, the program will also address safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, “Filling Your Leadership Toolbox,” will be offered June 29–July 3 and consist of three hours of training per day, either in the morning or afternoon. Training will cover topics including creating activities outdoors, behavior management and conflict resolution and resilience in the face of challenging situations. At the end of the week, participants will gain a certificate of course completion and a $100 stipend.

Interested young people between the ages of 13 and 18 should contact Matt Cornish, [email protected], for information, or register at campbeechcliff.org. Enrollment is limited, so register by June 24.