Leadership Camp Teen leadership camp supported

ELLSWORTH — Bar Harbor Bank and Trust recently made a donation to Healthy Acadia to help provide scholarships for the DownEast Teen Leadership Camp (DETLC) program.

DETLC is an annual 5-day residential summer camp program serving primarily Washington County teens entering grades 7 to 9. Hosted by Healthy Acadia and held at the University of Maine at Machias, the camp challenges and empowers teens to make healthy choices and positively impact their lives and those in their communities. DETLC provides youth with social, communication and leadership skills to promote resiliency and to deter misuse of tobacco, alcohol and other drugs.

Camp officials say DETLC is deeply impactful for the youth who participate, in terms of their opportunity to have a positive summer experience, the knowledge and tools they gain to make healthy choices, as well as the leadership skills they develop during camp and build on throughout the following years through an ongoing school-based programming.

Contact Healthy Acadia at 255-3741.