Leadership camp supported

MACHIAS — Spencer Construction in Whiting provided a matching grant up to $2,000 of all donations to support Healthy Acadia’s DownEast Teen Leadership Camp (DETLC).

DETLC is an annual, five-day residential summer camp program for teens entering grades 7-9, hosted by Healthy Acadia and held at the University of Maine at Machias.

DETLC provides teens with the knowledge and tools to build strong social, communication and leadership skills to support resiliency and to deter use of substances, including tobacco, alcohol and other drugs. Alumni continue to hone their skills through ongoing school-based programming and to mentor younger campers by returning as junior staff in subsequent years.

In 2019, the operating cost for DETLC was over $30,000, or $500 per camper. To ensure that every youth who is interested in attending is able to do so, regardless of their ability to pay, the per-camper fee is limited to $200, and there are significant, need-based tuition scholarships.

Scholarships and camp costs not covered by camper tuition fees must be secured through a combination of local business sponsorships, grant funding, and donations from individuals and families in our communities. To date, nearly $20,000 has been raised through tuition fees and fundraising.

To donate, visit firstgiving.com/event/healthyacadia/DETLC-Matching-Campaign or mail a check to 121 Court Street, Machias, ME, 04654.

Contact 255-3741.