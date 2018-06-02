Leadership award

ELLSWORTH — Sarah Catanese, vice president at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, received the Sparks Award from the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce at its annual meeting on May 17.

Born and raised in Cape Cod, Catanese moved to Maine in 2008. She lives in Trenton with her husband, Andrew, and their two children, and serves as a member of the Trenton School Committee.

Catanese joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in 2015 as vice president-branch relationship manager in Ellsworth. In 2017, she became vice president-brand manager. Prior to her banking career, Catanese was the director of programs and operations at Camp Beech Cliff in Mount Desert. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Green Mountain College in Vermont and is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking and Leadership Hancock County.

The Sparks Award is named after one of the founders of Leadership Hancock County, Bonnie Sparks, who worked for many years to collaborate and help build Leadership Hancock County. Leadership Hancock County works to improve Hancock County’s economy and quality of life by building the leadership capacity of present and future leaders. For more information, contact Gretchen Wilson at 667-5584 or [email protected].