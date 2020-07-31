CAMDEN – Camden National Bank is accepting nominations for the 2020 Leaders & Luminaries Awards, a program that started in 2011 to celebrate the importance and impact of effective nonprofit board service. Between now and Sept. 14, the bank is seeking nominations for passionate board directors who have been invaluable to the short- and long-term sustainability of their organizations. The bank will select and present four individuals with awards and $20,000 in total grants to their respective organizations.

Nominations for the 2020 awards are due Sept. 14. A selection committee, including three independent community members and two executives of Camden National Bank, will review all nominations, and the awardees will be celebrated later in the fall.

The Leaders & Luminaries Awards are made possible by Camden National Bank, through The Bank of Maine Foundation. For details, eligibility requirements, and the nomination form, visit www.camdennational.com/leadersandluminaries.