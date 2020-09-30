Lawyer says Trenton school budget articles invalid 

TRENTON — The Board of Selectmen last week added two articles to the warrant for the town meeting that will be held this Saturday to vote on the Trenton Elementary School budget for the current year.

But in the opinion of an attorney for the school system, neither of the articles would be binding or have any legal effect.

The first new warrant article asks if voters will increase the school’s $4.3 million budget by $65,000 to pay for roof repairs. The selectmen recommend that $45,000 of the additional amount be taken from the Maintenance Reserve Account and $20,000 from Unassigned Funds.

The second new article asks if voters want to withdraw from the 2012 agreement with all the other schools in the Mount Desert Island Regional School System (MDIRSS) to contribute each year to a fund that individual schools can borrow from in the event of catastrophic special education costs. If the vote is yes, the town would request that all the money Trenton has paid into the fund be returned with interest.

School system Superintendent Marc Gousse asked Greg Im, an attorney with Drummond Woodsum, a firm that represents many school districts in Maine, for a legal opinion on both warrant articles.

Im said in a letter to Gousse on Monday that, while the first of the new articles would authorize the school to spend additional funds for facilities maintenance, “it would not require the School Committee to expend the funds on roof repair because the School Committee is solely responsible for the maintenance of school property and administration of the school budget.

“Neither the town meeting nor the Selectboard can require the School Committee to make specific expenditures,” Im wrote.

As for the proposal that the town withdraw from the Special Education Reserve Fund agreement, Im wrote, “The terms of the agreement do not allow for any of the nine member school units to withdraw from the agreement or to have contributed funds returned.

“According to the terms of the agreement, the Trenton School Department will remain obligated to pay its share to the special education reserve fund until the agreement is terminated by a majority vote of the member school units, by operation of law or upon termination of (the MDIRSS).”

After receiving Im’s opinion, Gousse told Trenton School Committee members in an email that he and Nancy Thurlow, the school system’s business manager, “recommend moving forward with the special town meeting on Saturday to approve the FY21 school budget as recommended/approved by the School Committee.”

He said he and Thurlow also recommend not authorizing the use of any school building reserve funds “as this would be extremely unsound and risky at this time.”

“We are in the midst of a pandemic and in very uncertain financial times. The roof is not a safety issue and should be deferred at this time,” Gousse wrote.

The special town meeting to vote on the school budget is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday on the ball field at the elementary school.