Law firm names associate

ELLSWORTH — Jones, Kuriloff & Sargent, LLC recently welcomed Timothy W. Stanley, Esq. to the firm as an associate attorney. Stanley joined the firm in October 2018 as a temporary attorney.

He previously spent several years working in the hospitality industry on Mount Desert Island, during which time he received his J.D. from the University of Maine School of Law.

Stanley will continue to spend his time meeting with clients and working on estate plans. “We are thrilled to find local talent like Tim for the future of our firm,” attorney Jeff Jones said. “He has the kind of personality that puts people at ease. He’s also very smart and hard-working. We are very pleased to have him join our team.”

Stanley graduated summa cum laude from the University of Maine and magna cum laude from the University of Maine School of Law. He is an active member of the First Baptist Church in Bar Harbor, and enjoys volunteering in Acadia National Park with his wife, Rebecca.

Jones, Kuriloff and Sargent, LLC is a law firm in Ellsworth, Maine specializing in estate planning, trusts, trustee services, elder law, and probate. There are four attorneys: Jeffrey Jones, Rebecca Sargent, Catherine Haynes Fenton, and Timothy Stanley. Other areas of strength in the practice include fiduciary duties, investment oversight, recordkeeping services, independent trustee services, real estate transactions, charitable planning and business services.