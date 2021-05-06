Last leg of Route 198 rebuilding underway

MOUNT DESERT — Paving is to begin this Friday, May 7, on 810 feet of Route 198 to the south of the Eagle Lake Road intersection.

Paving is scheduled to be completed May 14, with the entire road reconstruction project, which began April 19, to be wrapped up by May 20. Drivers will encounter alternating one-way traffic through the work area.

This is the third phase of what was originally to be a two-phase reconstruction project.

Voters at the 2017 Town Meeting authorized borrowing up to $500,000 to share with the state the cost of rebuilding one mile of Route 198, from Giant Slide Road to just north of Parkman Mountain. That project was done in 2018.

To complete the second mile of the project, from Giant Slide Road to Eagle Lake Road, voters authorized spending another half-million dollars, with the state to pay an equal amount.

But the reconstruction work had to be stopped before it was finished last year because costs exceeded the budget. So, at last year’s Town Meeting, voters agreed to spend up to $295,000 more to complete the 0.15-mile section of Route 198 between Eagle Lake Road and the southern end of Butler Road. The Maine Department of Transportation is paying an equal amount.