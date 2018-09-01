Last high school class holds reunion

BAR HARBOR — The last class to graduate from Bar Harbor High School, the class of 1968, held its 50th anniversary reunion Sunday, Aug. 19, at the Bar Harbor Club.

Nearly 200 people attended, including some who graduated nearly 80 years ago. The oldest, from the class of 1939, was Eleanor Raynes.

Dorothy Cousins, class of 1943, and Wendell Hodgkins, class of 1944, were there as well.

On display at the reunion were items from the school’s first 60 years, including a copy of the first commencement program in 1909, a football helmet from 1967 and a basketball jersey from around 1950.

Members of the class of 1968 who have died and those who served in the military received special recognition. The reunion ended with a reading of a poem written by Asa Wasgatt for his class of 1924.

Everyone who attended the reunion received a commemorative coffee mug with the high school’s schooner logo on it, and M&Ms with BHHS on them. Both the mugs and M&Ms were orange and black, the old high school’s colors.

Mugs are available for $5 each from Cathy James at 288-9624.

Starting in the fall of 1968, high school students in Bar Harbor and the other towns on the island began attending the new consolidated Mount Desert Island Regional High School.