Larson to work on ordinance changes

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — John Larson, the town’s new code enforcement officer, is set to research and prepare changes to the town’s Land Use Ordinance (LUO).

Initially, the Board of Selectmen had planned to hire a consultant to correct changes the state has requested be made to the town’s LUO.

In order to save the town money, Town Manager Justin VanDongen asked Larson if he would be willing to prepare ordinance changes in accordance with the state’s requests.

Larson asked that changes to shoreland zoning be separate from the LUO for easier implementation of the changes, according to VanDongen.