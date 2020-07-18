Langley takes Republican primary in Senate 7 race

ELLSWORTH — Republican Brian Langley of Ellsworth will advance to the general election with a comfortable win in the District 7 Republican primary. He will face incumbent and Democratic candidate Louis Luchini in the November General Election.

With all of Hancock County reporting, Langley, owner of Union River Lobster Pot in Ellsworth and a former legislator, breezed to a victory over John Linnehan, president of Linnehan Homes and longtime leader of area Christian ministries with 2,813 votes to Linnehan’s 1,079.

“I think voters trust my 10 years in the Legislature and my 35 years in public education,” Langley told the Islander. “I understand the system and have experience representing this district, which is nearly the entire county.”

Langley, who previously held the District 28 seat from 2010-14 and the District 7 seat from 2014-18 following redistricting, was unable to vie for the seat two years ago due to term limits.

“You could say Louie and I are good friends,” Langley said. “It’s important for people in this district to have good choices on the ballot, and that’s what they’ll have in November.”

Senate District 7 consists solely of communities in Hancock County. It includes Amherst, Aurora, Bar Harbor, Blue Hill, Brooklin, Brooksville, Cranberry Isles, Deer Isle, Eastbrook, Ellsworth, Franklin, Frenchboro, Hancock, Lamoine, Mariaville, Mount Desert, Osborn, Otis, Sedgwick, Sorrento, Southwest Harbor, Stonington, Surry, Swan’s Island, Tremont, Trenton, Waltham and the northern reaches of the East Hancock Unorganized Territory.