Langley announces candidacy for state Senate

ELLSWORTH — Brian Langley, a chef, restaurant owner, educator and former legislator, has announced he is running for Senate District 7, which consists of numerous towns in Hancock County as well as the Knox County town of Isle au Haut.

“For me, public service has always been about improving conditions for my community in the present while building a brighter future for our younger generation,” Langley said. “To achieve that and find solutions to the complex issues facing our state right now, we need people in government who have been on the ground dealing directly with the numerous challenges of the last two years. I’m again stepping forward to serve because I have been there, on the ground, running a small business – a restaurant – and working alongside other small business owners as we all found ways to be creative and pivot our operations so we could survive and keep providing jobs in our communities.”

In his previous legislative terms, Langley served as chairman of the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee and also served terms as a member of the Marine Resources Committee; the Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development Committee; and the Taxation Committee. He has previously served one term in the Maine House of Representatives and four terms in the Maine Senate.

As a legislator, Langley, a Republican, has been widely respected for his diligent research into issues as well as his willingness to collaborate in order to best serve his constituents and establish policies to benefit the entire state of Maine.

“The way I approach the legislative process is to look past the rhetoric and find the threads of truth in the information presented to legislators, whether by citizens, experts or my colleagues, and then use that information alongside my research and experiences to weave good public policy. It all starts with listening and having respectful, productive conversations,” said Langley.

Langley and his wife, Jane, live in Ellsworth. They have two grown children and three grandchildren.

“Brian Langley is respected in his community, in Augusta, and throughout Maine for his commitment to public service, education, and willingness to work hard and collaborate. He has extensive experience in education and business, as well as common sense and a serious commitment to getting the job done. I’m excited he’s running for Senate, and look forward to once again serving with him,” said Senate Republican Leader Jeff Timberlake (R-Androscoggin).

Residents of District 7 will have the opportunity to vote in a special election to fill the vacant state Senate seat on June 14.