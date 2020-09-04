Friday - Sep 04, 2020
A rendering of the planned new asphalt area at the Bar Harbor athletic fields that will be used as a year-round landing zone for the LifeFlight helicopter ambulance. TOWN OF BAR HARBOR IMAGE

Landing pad for LifeFlight 

September 4, 2020

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Fire Department ambulance crews have long had a seasonal migration when it comes to meeting the LifeFlight helicopter ambulance. In the spring, summer and fall, the landing zone is set up at the town athletic fields, but the helicopter can’t land on the grass in the winter. The ferry terminal property has been used in the winter in recent years, but planned changes to the open space there will make that a challenge. 

“The ballfield has been a perfect landing site for Lifeflight due to its proximity to the fire station and MDI Hospital,” Fire Chief Matt Bartlett and Public Works Director Bethany Leavitt wrote in a memo, so the nonprofit LifeFlight organization and the Bar Harbor Fire Department began talks about developing a year-round landing pad at that site. 

On Tuesday, the Town Council approved the plan for an asphalt area along Park Street, abutting the skate park. It will be designed to support the weight of a helicopter, but available for recreational activities the rest of the time. 

