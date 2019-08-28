Land trust to buy Stone Barn Farm

BAR HARBOR — Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) has signed a contract to buy the 128-acre Stone Barn Farm, which includes the distinctive barn at the intersection of Crooked Road and Norway Drive.

MCHT is trying to raise at least $2.25 million between now and late fall to cover the purchase price, long-term maintenance and programs for the public. Every $3 donated will bring an additional $1 from the Bass Family Match, a matching challenge offered by Mount Desert Island summer residents Anne and Bob Bass.

Harry Owen and his wife, Cindy, who died last summer, bought the property in 1963 and lived in the farmhouse near the much-photographed barn.

In 2001, the Owens worked with MCHT to place a conservation easement on the property.

“I’ve always felt I was put on earth to protect this land,” Harry Owen, who is now 93, said at the time. “Finding a way to do this has been on my mind for many years.”

He decided earlier this year to sell the property and allow MCHT to open it to public use.

The property includes about two miles of hiking trails and more than a mile of frontage on Northeast Creek and Fresh Meadow. With rolling meadows, forests, patches of low-bush blueberries, and a small farm pond, the property is “well suited for a variety of uses including walking, birding, cross country skiing, ice skating, and other activities which may include agricultural programming such as community gardens,” MCHT said in a press release.

“Conservation of Stone Barn Farm has the potential to offer many benefits to the MDI community,” said MCHT Land Project Manager Misha Mytar. “We look forward to working with local partners and community members to identify the best uses for this spectacular place.”

On Saturday, Sept. 7 from 1-4 p.m., MCHT will host an open house for the public to explore the property and learn more about plans for its use.

Stone Barn Farm is on the National Register of Historic Places.

According to the National Register application submitted in 2001, the farmhouse was built around 1850, but other sources date the house to 1832. The stone barn was built around 1907 and the wooden carriage barn, which sits between the stone barn and the house, was built around 1900.

MCHT describes the stone barn as “unique in its look and construction, with a first floor made of stone that includes granite from a quarry at Otter Creek and glacial stones from local fields.”