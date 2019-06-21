Lacking CBP permits for Bar Harbor terminal, Bay Ferries cancels more reservations

BAR HARBOR — In a couple of days, the CAT ferry will be sitting at the dock in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, waiting to begin service to Bar Harbor. But the terminal facility here is not yet ready to receive the ferry. The long-anticipated reunion is at least another month away.

The Yarmouth County Vanguard newspaper reports that the CAT was leaving South Carolina on Friday bound for Yarmouth, where it will remain until the season starts.

Officials at nearly every level of government continue to scramble to get all the pieces in place for ferry service to Yarmouth, Nova Scotia to begin as soon as possible, but the ferry company announced today that reservations for trips up to and including July 18 will be cancelled.

Bay Ferries initially planned to begin service on the CAT ferry from Bar Harbor beginning today, June 21. Two weeks ago the company announced that the service wouldn’t begin until “midsummer,” and cancelled reservations up to July 7.

Canadian officials said Thursday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection has not yet issued a permit for the terminal facility here. The Province of Nova Scotia has reportedly hired a former U.S. ambassador to Canada to lobby CBP and, they hope, speed up the process.

CBP has said for months that the timeline for getting the new facility approved and up and running was very tight.

“The design and construction of a facility of this size generally takes 12 to 18 months to complete,” Matthew Hladik, CBP’s Area Port Director in Portland, wrote to Bar Harbor officials in December.

CBP spokesperson Michael McCarthy reiterated that argument this week, according to the Vanguard. But he also told the paper, “I disagree with any assertion that CBP’s facility requirements are delaying the project.”