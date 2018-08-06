Label your small boats

BOSTON — The Coast Guard is reminding the public to label their kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards with their name and phone number after an influx of cases this summer involving unmanned and adrift paddle-craft.

Each time an unmanned and adrift paddle-craft is reported it triggers a search for a person who may be associated with it and could be in distress. However, often times the vessels are adrift after not being properly stored or secured.

Owners can use a permanent marker to write their name and phone number and then cover the writing with clear tape to increase durability or they can use an “If Found” sticker which is available at local Coast Guard Auxiliary units.

When paddle-craft are labeled the Coast Guard can reach out directly to the owner and quickly ascertain if they are in distress or if they simply lost their paddle-craft. Confirming the owner is not in distress keeps Coast Guard resources available for actual emergencies.