Knife pulled in motel incident

BAR HARBOR – A Georgia man was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon in the early morning of Oct. 9.

Police responded to Route 3 motel following a report that a man had pulled a knife on a guest. Michael Sklar, 75, reportedly told officers that he had pulled the knife in self-defense against an unleashed dog. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

Dannine Pantaleo, 39, of Orlando, Fla., was pulled over Oct. 8 on Eagle Lake Road for reportedly speeding and failing to stay in his lane. He was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and taken to the Hancock County Jail.

A box truck operated by Todd Carr, 27, of Hermon, was heading west on the Eagle Lake Road on Oct. 8 when the truck reportedly struck the stone bridge over the roadway. There was minor damage to the truck, and no injuries reported. The bridge sustained only superficial damage and remains structurally sound, Acadia National Park rangers said.

A delivery van was trying to avoid a tour bus at the crowded intersection of West Street and Main Street Oct. 9 when it struck a utility pole, police said.

The 2013 Mercedes delivery van, operated by Frederick Kneelan, 63, of Milbridge was turning from West Street onto Main Street when it reportedly struck the pole. The van had minor scratches and the pole did not appear to be damaged.

A reported fistfight at an employee housing complex Oct. 9 resulted in one arrest. Amanda O’Rourke, 36, of Tremont was arrested on charges of assault and violating conditions of her release (consuming alcohol). She was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Michael McNamara, 47, of Bar Harbor was issued a traffic citation Oct. 10 after allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign held by a flagger on School Street.

A group was warned for illegal camping at Hadley Point beach Oct. 10.

Pauline Angione, 74, of Prospect Harbor, was stopped in traffic on Route 3 in Hulls Cove Oct. 11 when her 2010 Toyota Prius was reportedly struck from behind by a 2007 Subaru sedan operated by Hannah Maiden, 21, of Blue Hill. Maiden told police her brakes were not working properly. Angione reported a possible injury. Minor damage to the Toyota was reported; there was no damage to the Subaru.

Later the same day and on the same stretch of road, Tony McKim, 51, of Trenton was stopped in traffic when his 2012 Buick Lacrosse was reportedly struck from behind by a 2005 Jeep Cherokee operated by Holly Thomas, 25, of Kingfield. Thomas said she was looking for her turn and failed to notice the vehicle stopped ahead of her. McKim reported minor neck pain. The Buick had minor damage, according to reports; there was no damage to the Jeep.

Ronald Fugioka, 60, of Sacramento, Calif., reported his 2017 Toyota had been struck by an unknown vehicle the afternoon of Oct. 11 while parked legally on Main Street. The driver’s side mirror was damaged.

A woman called police on Friday to ask for help getting her boyfriend to leave her home. Police arrived to find the man intoxicated and refusing to leave. After investigating, they arrested Robert Jackson Jr., 27, of Bar Harbor, on a charge of domestic violence assault for pushing, and took him to the Hancock County Jail.

A 2011 Toyota Corolla operated by Kristi Gautier, 46, of Southwest Harbor reportedly struck a deer on Kebo Street, sustaining some front-end damage.

A deer crossed Sound Drive on Saturday and came into contact with a 2015 Toyota Tacoma operated by David Sweet, 66, of Mount Desert. The deer died, and the Toyota had damage to the driver’s side headlight and bumper. Sweet was uninjured.

A turning bus reportedly struck a parked Land Rover at the corner of Main Street and Firefly Lane Saturday. The Land Rover was owned by Katherine Levine, 76, of Lubec. The bus was operated by Steven Durant, 66, of Hermon. There was very minor damage to the Land Rover, and no injuries were reported.

A car backed into a pole in a Newton Avenue parking lot on Sunday, according to reports. A 2018 Toyota Sienna operated by Janis Gartshore, 43, of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, was backing out of a parking stall when it reportedly struck a pole, causing minor damage to the vehicle.

Mount Desert

A minor accident was reported Friday afternoon at the intersection of Stanley Brook Road and Peabody Drive. A 2018 Toyota RAV 4 operated by David Wilson, 48, of Winter Haven, Fla., was turning left onto Stanley Brook Road when it was struck on the driver’s side by a 2018 Chevy operated by Jai Mota, 32, of New Brunswick, N.J. No injuries were reported.

Southwest Harbor

A local resident called police when they heard an intruder around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers responded to the call and found the homeowner restraining the intruder, a person they knew, police said. Benjamin Boscia, 41, of Pennsylvania was arrested on a charge of burglary. Boscia was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

People sleeping in cars were reported to police in two different incidents over the weekend. A call was placed on Friday around 7:30 a.m. about two people sleeping in a car parked behind the Community Health Center. Officers were unable to locate that vehicle. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, an officer warned people sleeping in a vehicle at Long Pond to move along.

A dead deer on the side of Seawall Road was reported to police around 5 a.m. on Oct. 10. An officer arrived at the location, confirmed the deer deceased and called a local resident to remove it, according to reports.

The owner of a 2018 Ford Explorer parked at Pemetic Elementary School reported a dent in the driver’s side door Oct. 10.

An errant mooring buoy was brought to the police station Friday morning. Police contacted the harbormaster, who agreed to retrieve the buoy.

A drone was brought into the police station Friday by a man who said he found it when hinking in the area of Long Pont Road.

Police helped dispose of a dead seagull Saturday morning.

An organizer of a party on Village Green Way was warned about a noise complaint around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police received a report of a disturbance behind a house on Main Street Sunday morning. The officer found a person having a medical emergency had caused the disturbance. There was no longer an emergency and the person refused to be treated, according to reports.

During the MDI Marathon on Sunday, one runner had such a bad leg cramp they ended up laying on the ground. An officer reported standing next to the runner until they recovered and were able to continue running.

Another deer was hit by a car around noon on Sunday on Carroll’s Hill near the Southwest Harbor Food Mart. No damage to the car was reported and the responding officer gave the dead deer away, police reported.

Police received a call Monday morning about a “strange looking raccoon” on Herrick Road that was determined to have been hit by a car. An officer, with the help of a few bystanders, was able to capture the raccoon and transport it to Acadia Wildlife Center for possible rehabilitation.

A strange noise on Seawall Road was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Monday. When an officer called the person who reported the noise, the caller realized it was loose metal on their neighbor’s roof banging in the wind.

Trenton

Traffic on Bar Harbor Road had come to a stop just after 4 p.m. on Oct. 11. When it did, a 2000 Ford Ranger driven by Phillip Barbeau, 48, of Lamoine was struck from behind by a 2008 Honda Civic driven by Sasha Jenkins, 29, of Ellsworth. There was reportable damage to Jenkins’ front bumper, but no one was injured in the accident, according to the report.

Tremont

A woman was driving on Cape Road behind a vehicle towing a trailer Oct. 9 when a rock struck her windshield, according to reports. She was advised to consult with her insurance company about repairs.

Acadia National Park

An Island Explorer bus reportedly hit a car that was illegally parked, partially obstructing traffic, near Sieur de Monts Oct. 4. There was significant damage to the car and minor damage to the rear bumper of the bus, rangers said.

Tour companies Yankee Trails, Inc. and Yankee Lines were issued notices of violation Oct. 4 for reported violations of their Commercial Use Authorization agreements.

A 54-year-old woman went to the hospital in a private vehicle Oct. 5 after reportedly slipping and falling on wet rocks on the Bowl trail.

No one was injured in a two-car accident on Cadillac Summit Road Oct. 5, rangers said, and both cars were able to be driven away.

Owners of two private vehicles were issued notices of violation for parking in a bus-only area at the Bubble Rock parking lot Oct. 5.

Rangers closed Cadillac Summit Road twice due to congestion Oct. 5. Each closure was about 45 minutes long. The first time the road was closed, 333 vehicles were turned away, rangers said. The second time, 397 vehicles were turned away.

A 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with injuries to his face Oct. 6 following a bicycle accident on a carriage road near Wildwood Stables.

Tour company Country Coach Charters was issued a notice of violation Oct. 6 for a reported violation of their Commercial Use Authorization agreement.

Tour companies Sun Tours Express and Davidson Tours were issued notices of violation Oct. 7 at the Jordan Pond House for reportedly engaging in business activity without a permit.

April Levasseur, 30, of Hancock was cited on a charge of speeding Oct. 8.

A Tremont man had his vehicle towed Oct. 9 after being cited on charges of driving an unregistered vehicle. Robert Noble, 63, had received warnings from rangers and local police to register his vehicle dating to early August, according to reports.

A 68-year-old man from Lititz, Pa. was taken to the hospital Oct. 10 after reportedly crashing a bicycle at the base of Day Mountain. He was not wearing a helmet, according to reports, and hit the top of his head on the granite ledge.

A fuel spill was reported at Wildwood Stables Oct. 10. A diesel truck belonging to Tyler Brown, 28, of Monmouth had a check valve fail between his auxiliary fuel tank and the truck’s fuel tank, rangers said, causing an overflow. Less than two gallons are believed to have been spilled, most of which were collected in buckets and absorbent pads.

A ranger and dispatcher assisted with heavy traffic at the Bass Harbor Head Light during the open house there Oct. 10.