BAR HARBOR — U.S. Senator Angus King will sign copies of his new book of photographs Saturday, Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the sale of the book, called “A Senator’s Eye: Celebrating Maine, Washington, and the Joys of Scraping the Windshield,” support the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Auburn.

King is running for reelection this fall.

Contact Sherman’s at 288-3161.