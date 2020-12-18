King asks streaming service providers to boost national spirits 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Monday, as coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket nationwide, U.S. Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) wrote to leaders of six major streaming services requesting that the companies make content available free of charge to encourage Americans to stay home and slow the spread of the coronavirus during the holiday season.

In his letter addressed to leaders of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV+, Hulu and HBO Max, Sen. King underlines Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance that Americans should avoid traditional holiday travel and gatherings to reduce transmission of COVID-19, as well as the increased danger of social isolation during the typically festive and family-driven season. Citing their unique position to provide Americans with safe entertainment options during the winter months, Sen. King requests that the streamers open up their content to nonsubscribers as a public service, aiming to boost national spirits and protect public health during this nontraditional holiday season.

“As organizations around the country continue to respond to the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, I am reaching out to discuss and consider the unique role that your companies play in providing content-based activities this holiday season,” wrote Sen. King. “Specifically, I encourage you to temporarily remove any cost considerations for use of your services for current nonsubscribers as a public service to [those] who are seeking to remain safe and indoors this holiday season, as opposed to the risks involved as the nation sees a dramatic surge in pandemic cases.

The full letter can be downloaded on Sen. King’s website, king.senate.gov.