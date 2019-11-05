Kids find adventure on the Gridley

BAR HARBOR — Kids Corner’s new boat has been two years in the making, according to director Lori Krupke. Christened the S.S. Gridley, the boat arrived on the playground about two weeks ago, from the workshop of local carpenter Jeremy Laurendeau.

Krupke described the first day she opened the door from the daycare center to let kids out on the playground to play in the large cedar lobster boat with a sand box in the back.

“The screams and squeals … brought such happy tears,” she said.

Now a permanent addition to the playground at the early childhood education center, the boat was built to honor the memory of Kids Corner alumnus Christopher Gridley, who died in 2016. Gridley not only graduated from Kids Corner himself, he came back to volunteer while in junior high, according to Krupke.

“One of the wishes of his parents was for folks to send donations to Kids Corner,” Krupke said. “So I definitely wanted to do something special with it.”

Gridley spent much of his time on the water. According to his obituary published in the Islander in January 2017, Gridley graduated from Maine Maritime Academy (MMA), and worked for McDermott International on the Derrick Barge 50.

Usually stationed in the Gulf of Mexico, Gridley was also able to travel to Trinidad and Tobago and to Brazil. When home, he would lobster.

Krupke envisioned transforming the sand box, an old favorite on the playground, into a boat to commemorate Gridley.

She described the idea to Laurendeau, whom she describes as “our carpenter extraordinaire,” and he drew up plans for an authentic-looking lobster boat with a covered bow, and low play area in the stern.

Materials were purchased at Hammond Lumber with the donated money. Laurendeau, who himself has had four children attend Kids Corner, built the boat at home and delivered it on a mid-October weekend with the help of volunteers.

Dallas Hodgkins, a fellow MMA alumnus who also worked on the Derrick Barge 50, dropped off a ship’s wheel an behalf of the crew on the ship.

“They really adored him,” said Hodgkins of the crew that worked with Gridley.

“I think more fishermen are actually going to drop off more stuff, to dress it up,” he said, with realistic features like a radar antenna. Larendeau is working on a bumper on the bow.

The boat is beloved by children and staff, who get a lot of use out of it even while the final pieces fall into place. The children have used the boat for a picnic spot during snack time, the sand box gets daily use, and some little captain is always ready to take the helm to steer the S.S. Gridley toward adventure on friendly seas.