Keliher to lead ASMFC

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — At its recent fall meeting, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission elected Patrick Keliher as its new chair.

“It is both a great honor and huge responsibility to be trusted to lead the Commission for the next two years,” Keliher said. “While my obligation to the great State of Maine will always come first and foremost, I also recognize that Maine sits on boards for just 10 of the 27 species managed by the Commission.

“As Chair, I will be working with ASMFC leadership to shape the course of interstate fisheries management for more than just the Pine Tree State and will ensure substantial resources are devoted to issues of equal importance in the fisheries of the Mid- and South Atlantic states. I look forward to bolstering the commission’s relationship with NOAA Fisheries and Congress to ensure mutual cooperation.”

A Gardiner native, Keliher has been commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources since January 2012.