Keliher elected to ASMFC post

NORFOLK, Va. — Patrick Keliher, commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources, was elected vice-chair of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, an interstate regulatory body, at its annual meeting in the fall. During his tenure as commissioner, Keliher has worked hard to reach out to the department’s many varied constituents to ensure an opportunity for broad input and feedback around Maine’s challenging marine resources issues.

James J. Gilmore Jr. of New York was elected to a two-year term as chair.

“I am honored by the support of my colleagues from the 15 Atlantic coast states and grateful to Doug [Grout of New Hampshire] for shepherding the commission through two challenging years,” Gilmore said in a statement. “I embrace the challenges that lie ahead and pledge to rise up to the lofty expectations set by my predecessors – especially Doug.

“Environmental and political threats to fisheries and management for the 15 sovereign coast states have never been greater,” he said. “As the commission has always done, we must use these obstacles as stepping stones. I will ensure the voices of our many stakeholders — recreational, commercial and conservation alike — are heard. The commission must seek ways to ensure [that] the integrity of our management process is protected, strengthen our collaboration with NOAA Fisheries, and continue forging alliances on Capitol Hill. With all the challenges facing the commission, it’s all too easy to lose sight of our vision: sustainably managing Atlantic coastal fisheries. Our vision must guide the commission through all its decisions.”

Gilmore has served as director of the Division of Marine Resources for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for the past 10 years. As a respected marine scientist and fisheries manager with more than 40 years of experience in both the public and private sector, he has built a reputation as a coalition builder and skilled negotiator. He also serves on the New York Sea Grant Board of Directors and holds an adjunct faculty position at SUNY Stony Brook, where he teaches fisheries management. Gilmore received a bachelor’s in biology from SUNY Plattsburgh and a master’s in marine science from SUNY Stony Brook. He is an avid marine angler, dividing his efforts between Long Island Sound’s south shore and southern New Jersey.

ASMFC’s winter meeting is set for Feb. 6-8 in Arlington, Va.