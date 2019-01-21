Katona to discuss acidification in the Gulf of Maine

BAR HARBOR — Steven Katona will discuss climate change and ocean acidification in the Gulf of Maine at Acadia Senior College’s Food For Thought lunch and lecture series at Birch Bay Village Inn on Friday, Jan. 25 at noon.

The presentation will explore examples of how marine and human communities are responding to climate change, sea level rise, ocean acidification, invasive species and human activities such as fishing, oil exploration, shipping and other issues of current interest.

Steven Katona is past president of College of the Atlantic and a co-founder of Allied Whale, COA’s marine mammal research group.

Food for Thought is held at Birch Bay Village in Hulls Cove, and is open to the public. The hour-long lecture is free, and a hot buffet lunch will be available at 11:30 for $12. Reservations, required for either, must be received by noon on Wednesday, Jan. 23. Contact Acadia Senior College at 288-9500 or learn@acadiaseniorcollege.org.