Just a drill

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Firefighters from the park and area fire departments will take part in a joint wildfire suppression drill this Saturday, June 2, from 8 a.m. until noon at the south end of Echo Lake.

“Although this is a fictional scenario, it is also a plausible scenario, and fire departments will have hands-on practice to manage [such an] event in a safe and controlled practice setting,” park officials said in a press release.

“[Such drills] serve to cross-train staff from different agencies to improve effectiveness and efficiencies in large-scale events such as wildland fire.”

All public facilities such as the Echo Lake parking lot, restrooms and beach will remain open during the drill.

The rain date for the drill is this Sunday, June 3.