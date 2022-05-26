Juskewitch announces run for District 7 attorney 

ELLSWORTH — Steven Juskewitch of Dedham has announced his candidacy for district attorney of Hancock and Washington counties. He will be running against incumbent Matt Foster in the Republican primary June 14.

Juskewitch previously ran as an unenrolled candidate for the office of District 7 attorney in 2018, and as a Democrat in the 2014 primary.

“I am a Republican primary candidate for district attorney on June 14 because the critical need for experienced prosecution leadership in Hancock and Washington counties is indisputable,” Juskewitch said. “For 36 years, I prosecuted sexual assaults, sex abuse, shaken baby cases and serious felonies as assistant and deputy DA in Cumberland, Hancock and Washington counties and handled municipal, civil, appellate and criminal defense cases, including homicides, as a trial attorney.”

He was also a complaint justice in Cumberland County, granting or denying arrest warrants, search warrants and involuntary civil commitments, before becoming a prosecutor and moving Downeast in 1989.

Juskewitch is a retired Army lieutenant colonel after serving 28 years initially with the 82d Airborne Division, then in Turkey and South Korea, and ending with mentoring mid-career officers in leadership, communications and problem solving at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. He commanded two drill sergeant companies for six years, was adjutant/S1 of an infantry battalion and served as secretary/S1/director of officer courses of a USARF school. Juskewitch was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, two Army Commendation Medals, the Meritorious Service Medal and various service medals.

“The first step in correcting a plethora of problems in the District Attorney’s Office is the primary election on June 14,” he said. “Presenting only police officer testimony to the grand jury to charge a felony and not requiring an examination of an alleged crime scene or interviews of witnesses is a bad practice and violates victims’ rights, as well as the duty to do justice.”

“Dismissing a manslaughter charge two years later and then an OUI after a jury is chosen due to alleged insufficient evidence, along with the host of other dismissals, isn’t right.”

Juskewitch added, “Opposing a valid effort for better prosecution in Washington County without any real attempt to improve the situation is a breach of the obligations owed to the citizens living there.”

Juskewitch lives in Dedham with his wife of 35 years, Andrea Allen. Their five children are scattered along the East Coast.