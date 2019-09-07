July visits to Acadia down slightly in 2019

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Despite setting a one-day record for visitation on July 5, the park’s visitor numbers for the entire month were actually down a fraction from July of last year.

That is now seven months in a row in which the estimated number of park visitors was lower than in the same month the year before. July’s estimate of 756,439 was down by 2,726, a drop of 0.4 percent.

Since the beginning of the year, the estimated visitation total is down 3 percent to just under 1.58 million.

The number of overnight stays in the park’s campgrounds was down 3.9 percent in July and 5.9 percent for the first seven months of the year.

The number of motor coach passengers, including those from cruise ships, was up 7.7 percent in July and up 18.3 percent for the year.

Through July, Acadia was virtually tied with Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming as the seventh most-visited of America’s 59 national parks.