Judge blocks Bar Harbor 2020 charter changes  

BAR HARBOR — A Hancock County Superior Court judge has struck down numerous charter changes enacted in 2020, calling into question the legitimacy of decisions made by the town since, including the annual budget process and Warrant Committee recommendations.

On Oct. 24, Justice William Anderson ruled that the town did not follow the correct protocol when presenting nine charter changes to voters – eight of which were passed at the Nov. 3, 2020, election – and that “the changes should be invalidated.” The Town Council is meeting with its attorney on Thursday in executive session to discuss how to proceed.

At the crux of the case, brought by lead plaintiff Michael Good and 10 other residents, is a violation of the Maine Home Rule Act, which outlines how municipalities alter and amend charters. Within that legislation, several categories, from minor to major revisions, are distinguished and follow specific procedural requirements for each classification. Changes that are deemed minor modifications can go before town voters as multiple articles, while major modifications must be submitted on the ballot as a single question.

According to the court decision, the town wrongly categorized those 2020 revisions as “minor” and split what should have been a single ballot issue into nine articles. Those changes modified 19 areas within the charter including restructuring the Warrant Committee down from 22 to 15 members and allowing the Town Council to adopt “minor” land use ordinance (LUO) amendments.

“It would not comport with common sense to consider such substantial changes to be minor modifications,” Anderson wrote in his ruling. “To do so would be contrary to the commonly accepted meaning of the word minor.”

By splitting the issues, Anderson argues the outcome was “materially and substantially affected,” which, under the Home Rule Act, is the only way a charter with a procedural error or omission may be found illegitimate. If all the questions were presented together, either all the changes would have passed or none would have passed.

But the outcome of the Nov. 2020 town meeting resulted in some of the articles passing – much different than the all-or-nothing hypothetical. And although only Article 2 was defeated, Article 4, which adjusts the LUO, narrowly passed by a margin of 52 percent of voters in favor and 48 percent against.

Michael Gurtler, who sat as the chair of the Charter Commission, said he’s confident voters would have passed all the articles if they had been presented as a

single question, as evidenced by eight of the nine passing. When asked why the articles were separated out, he said the commission had initially intended to present them as one item on the warrant.

The Charter Commission first banded together in Nov. 2018 when town voters passed a ballot measure creating a group tasked with recommending changes to the charter. At a Town Council meeting on Oct. 15, 2019, Gurtler presented the commission’s recommendations.

Council member Gary Friedmann asked if it would be possible to separate the single ballot question into multiple articles.

“It seems very likely there will be some controversy around a couple of the provisions here,” Friedmann said. “It would be a crying shame to have the whole thing thrown out if people get their hackles up.”

Gurtler said he didn’t think it would be possible to parse the changes out, based upon Maine law.

“Based upon the information we received… It’s pretty clear that this is such a significant number of changes that it would be considered a revision as opposed to individual amendments,” Gurtler said at the time.

At the Charter Commision meeting 13 days later, legal opinion on Friedmann’s inquiry was being sought. One month later, on Nov. 20, 2019, the Charter Commision voted to “split out, somehow, the Charter articles.”

After the Nov. 3, 2020, town meeting where voters passed eight of the nine articles, Good and the rest of the plaintiffs filed a complaint on Dec. 1, asserting their claims that the Maine Home Rule Act had not been properly followed.

“We tried to point out what was wrong with what they were doing. And of course, they just wanted to push everything through. So now we’re in the situation we’re in,” said Good, who remembers voicing his concerns at the commission’s public hearings. “This lawsuit had to happen, as far as I’m concerned.”

Now that the changes have been nullified, Town Manager Kevin Sutherland said he is unsure how to redress nearly two years of town decisions predicated on the updated charter.

“Even the budget process last year is under this new process,” Sutherland said. “So does that invalidate the budget process? The judgment doesn’t clarify any of that.”

The court ruling also casts doubt on Warrant Committee recommendations on the June and November town warrants, since they were submitted by 15 members instead of the required 22 in the pre-charter changes.

Sutherland said he is going to meet with the town’s attorney to ask the court for an amendment to the judgment to give clarification on how to move forward.

The town also has the option to appeal Anderson’s ruling, which would be bumped up to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. Sutherland said the Town Council will decide how to move forward during an executive session on Nov. 10.

“Appealing means, you know, more of our limited resources for attorney fees and attorney costs,” Sutherland said. “Whatever we do is going to cost money.”