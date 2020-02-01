Joy riding with Island Connections

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — An information session for Island Connections volunteers will be held at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 1:30-3 p.m. Island Connections is a local non-profit that has been providing free transportation for seniors and people with disabilities on Mount Desert Island and the surrounding islands for over 22 years. Currently, there is a need for volunteer drivers from Southwest Harbor the surrounding area.

Coffee and pastries will be provided. Contact 288-4457.