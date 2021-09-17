Jordan Pond Road residents want traffic relief

MOUNT DESERT — Forty-five residents of Jordan Pond Road have signed a petition asking officials of the town and Acadia National Park to “adopt effective measures to strictly enforce the speed limit and traffic limitations which were long ago adopted to protect our community.”

Jordan Pond Road runs from Route 3 in Seal Harbor to the Park Loop Road near Wildwood Stables and Jordan Pond House.

The petition cites “the ongoing threat to our safety and right to enjoyment of our property posed by the increased traffic on our once quiet residential street.”

The petitioners say that threat is posed by “heavy commercial traffic servicing the Jordan Pond House and private tourist vehicles now directed through our neighborhood by internet GPS programs.”

A couple who lives just off Jordan Pond Road on Fenway Lane also signed the petition.

Police Chief Jim Willis and Captain David Kerns and Acadia Chief Ranger Therese Picard discussed the matter with the Select Board last Tuesday.

“With increasing visitation and the popularity of Jordan Pond House, along with [GPS] technology, we recognize there is an impact on Jordan Pond Road with people parking along the road and driving through to get into the park,” Picard said. “We’re certainly happy discuss solutions and work with the Mount Desert Police Department on whatever we can to try to improve the situation there.”

Willis said Picard called him a few weeks ago and said the park could buy a speed display sign for Jordan Pond Road.

“It has been ordered, and we will be installing it as a traffic calming measure,” Willis said. Kerns said that would happen next spring at the latest.

“We have put a number of temporary ‘no parking’ signs on the Jordan Pond Road,” Willis said. “I think they are pretty effective.

“If residents think those signs are working, we would love to hear about it. If we need to extend those signs, we can do that.”