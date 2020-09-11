Jones receives Peter H. Dolliver Legacy Scholarship  

BAR HARBOR—This year’s recipient of the Peter H. Dolliver Legacy Scholarship is Madison Jones, a 2020 graduate of MDI High School and a Lamoine resident.

Jones has been interested in gardening for many years, and has her own garden and greenhouse, along with a donkey and chickens. She has worked at Salt Farm Flowers and Black Dog Medical in Lamoine. She hopes to one day start her own flower farm. Jones is pursuing a degree in sustainable agriculture at the University of Maine at Orono.

The scholarship is awarded to a deserving Maine high school graduate, with preference to MDI students, who are interested in plant-based fields of learning. It can also be awarded to someone with the goal of increasing the person’s skills in a plant-based area. This person does not necessarily need to be in school.

The scholarship was established by the children of Peter Dolliver. Dolliver found great happiness in his market garden.

Visit the Bar Harbor Garden Club’s website for more information and other scholarships they offer.