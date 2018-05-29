Johnson promoted

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Alison Johnson will assume the position of director of school programs at Island Readers & Writers starting June 1.

Johnson has worked as IRW’s program assistant for Washington County for the past three years. She brings experience, expertise and knowledge of its programs, partner schools and communities, the authors and illustrators IRW works with, as well as its operations and purposes. Her passion for reading and deep belief in IRW’s mission and work make her a natural to help lead IRW into the future.

“I am confident in [Johnson’s] skills, experience and expertise in leading this core program for IRW,” said IRW Executive Director Jan Coates.

Johnson began her nonprofit work as director of the summer arts festival for Schoodic Arts for All and has served on several area nonprofit boards, including the Schoodic Community Fund and the Dorcas Library. She is currently a member of the Regional School Unit 24 board. Johnson resides in Birch Harbor with her family.

IRW is a 501c3 nonprofit organization based in Southwest Harbor that connects children on Mount Desert Island, its outer islands and in Washington County with authors and illustrators to promote a lifelong love of books and learning. Visit www.islandreadersandwriters.org.