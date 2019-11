BAR HARBOR — The MDI Hospital Auxiliary will hold a jewelry sale Thursday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the hospital cafeteria.

“The auxiliary’s jewelry sale provides a wonderful opportunity to add to your jewelry collection or shop for gifts for the holidays,” organizers said. “Proceeds will benefit the auxiliary’s commitment to provide funding for equipment items for MDI Hospital.”

Donations accepted. Contact Carly McFarland at 801-5046.