Jesup second phase complete

BAR HARBOR —The Jesup Memorial Library has removed the last of the scaffolding that has surrounded the historic building for nearly a year while extensive restoration work was performed. Beginning in December 2019, the restoration kicked off with excavation to repair the library’s failing drainage and install foundation membranes, followed by repairs and improvements to the copper and slate roof and repointing of the entire building’s brick masonry.
The $2 million project represents the first comprehensive renovation effort to take place in the Jesup’s 110-year history. Funding for the restoration came solely from private donations to the Jesup 2020 capital campaign, including a $1 million gift from a local family.
Leave a Reply