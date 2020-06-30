Jesup opens for browsing 

BAR HARBOR—On July 1, the Jesup Memorial Library opens for browsing by appointment in addition to the rotunda item pickup. Browsing appointments can be made at (207) 288-4245 or emailing [email protected] Items for pickup can be requested by calling that number or by emailing [email protected], by filling out the form at jesuplibrary.org/itemrequest or by requesting through the Jesup’s online catalog at minerva.maine.edu.

Masks or face coverings must be worn at the library. There will be a limited number of people allowed in the building at one time to promote physical distancing and there will be directional signs to facilitate the flow of people. The library also requests that you keep your visits short—around 10 minutes.

The children’s room will be open by appointment. If you would like to visit the children’s room, specify that when you make your appointment for browsing. Appointments will be for 15 minutes and are for up to four people or one family. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult and everyone over two years old must wear a mask in the building. The library asks that all strollers either be left outside or be brought into the children’s room.

All items checked out in March have a due date of July 10. Items will be quarantined for 72 hours before they are checked in.

For information call (207) 288-4245.